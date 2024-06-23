Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Information - June 23

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics went on a 22-8 run for the majority of the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the fourth, to help secure a back-to-back win against Dallas.

The Mystics totaled 26 assists, tying a season high. In addition, it tied their longest franchise streak for consecutive games with 20+ assists.

The Mystic bench contributed 29 points in the game. Over the last two games, the Mystics have led the league in bench points averaging 40.0 points per game.

Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics with 18 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Dolson also broke her single-season record of three-point shots made (31; 2017), totaling 35 made threes on the season.

This is the third time this season that Dolson has had 4+ threes in a game after going 4-5 from behind the arch.

Emily Engstler led the bench for the second game in a row, scoring 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Engstler went 5-7 from the field and 3-3 from three-point range, just the second time in her career where she has had 3+ threes in a game.

This marked Engstler's second consecutive 10+ point scoring performance.

Karlie Samuelson had 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the game.

This is the fourth consecutive game Samuelson has scored 10+ points.

Ariel Atkins scored 12 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals

Atkins tied her career high of assists in a quarter with four (first quarter) and tied her season high of assists with seven in the game.

This is the third game this season where Atkins has had 3+ steals.

Atkins is just three field goals away from passing Monquie Currie (893) to become 6th in all-time Mystics history in career field goals made.

In her second consecutive start, Myaisha Hines-Allen recorded 12 points and three assists.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough contributed off the bench with eight points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

