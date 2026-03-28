Angel City Forward Riley Tiernan Postgame After Scoring the Comeback Game-Winning Goal
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Riley Tiernan joins Ali Riley on the sidelines after scoring the game-winning goal in Angel City's 2-1 comeback victory in Los Angeles.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026
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