Alvarez & Baty to Represent Mets in MLB Futures Game

CONEY ISLAND, NY - - Brooklyn Cyclones C Francisco Alvarez and 3B Brett Baty will represent the New York Mets in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado as part of MLB's All-Star Weekend.

Alvarez, the consensus No. 1 Mets prospect, according to both MLB Pipeline and _Baseball America_, earned a promotion to High-A Brooklyn from Low-A St. Lucie on May 24 after hitting .417 in 15 games with 15 walks, five doubles, and two home runs, posting a 244 wRC+. During his time with the Cyclones, the 19-year-old catcher from Guatire, Venezuela has slugged .570 with eight doubles and six home runs in 27 games. Overall, Alvarez has hit .321 across two levels with 13 doubles, eight home runs, and a 1.050 OPS.

Baty, the Mets first selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, ranks fourth in High-A East with a 162 wRC+ through 42 games with the Cyclones. In his first full season, the Mets No. 4 prospect, according to _MLB Pipeline_, ranks third in the league with a .417 on-base percentage, fifth with a .318 batting average, leading the team with 32 RBIs and 12 doubles.

The Futures Game has been a part of MLB All-Star weekend since 1999, pitting American League prospects against National League prospects since 2019, showcasing the future stars of each big league team. Over the 20 year history of the game, superstars like Noah Syndergaard (2013, 2014), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2017), Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), and Fernando Tatís Jr. (2018) have been introduced to the nation during the weekend celebration.

Alvarez and Baty are the first two Cyclones to compete in the Futures Game while on the active Brooklyn roster. Recent Mets prospects who played with the Cyclones and later in the Futures Game include Pete Alonso, Tomas Nido, and Amed Rosario.

The 2021 SiriusXM Futures Game will be televised on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com on Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. EST (1 p..m MT) and will be followed by the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field.

