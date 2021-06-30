No Fireworks in Your Town? Enjoy Three BlueClaws Shows this Weekend

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - While an assortment of area fireworks shows have been cancelled for a second straight year, that's not the case with the BlueClaws. The team is proud to welcome everyone to FirstEnergy Park. RED, WHITE & BLUECLAWS is ON and we can't wait!

The BlueClaws will host three fireworks shows this weekend - July 2nd (presented by the Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America), July 3rd (presented by Tri Honda Dealers), and July 4th (presented by Camping World). Fireworks follow each of the three games. First pitch each night is set for 7:05 pm and gates open at 6:00 pm.

"This is a special year for us - our first as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Plus, after last year, we know everyone is anxious to get back to celebrating America and Independence Weekend together. Family, Friends, & Fireworks - we're ready for an amazing weekend."

Tickets for all three games are available at BlueClaws.com

FirstEnergy Park offers a nine hole family Mini Golf Course, The Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, in centerfield with traditional boardwalk favorites, plus The Sand Bar in left field with an assortment of cold beer.

