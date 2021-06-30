Reed's Eighth Inning Blast Lifts Drive to 5-4 Win

Greenville, S.C. - Tyreque Reed blasted a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning to break a tie and Alex Scherff earned the save after striking out the side in the ninth to preserve the 5-4 win Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

Reed led off the eighth inning and after a 1-0 pitch went near his head, the right-hander deposited the next offering way beyond the center field wall, traveling 444 ft. and 113 MPH off the bat.

On the night, the Drive compiled seven hits, two doubles and a homer. Cam Cannon, a double, and Kole Cottam both registered two hits. Cottam singled in two runs while Nick Sogard, Dearden and Reed drove in one apiece.

Yorvin Pantoja got the win after pitching 1.0 inning in relief. Scherff pitched a perfect ninth inning on 12 pitches. Chase Shugart started for Greenville and hurled 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits, two homers and two walks with three strikeouts.

Isaiah Carranza was charged with the loss after pitching 3.0 innings and relenting one run on one hit, Reed's homer, and no walks with three strikeouts.

The Dash plated the first run of the game in the second inning on a Luis Curbelo solo home run to take a 1-0 lead.

An inning later, Yoelki Cespedes extended Winston-Salem's to 2-0 on a solo shot.

In the bottom half of the frame, the Drive cut the lead in half to 2-1. Elih Marrero singled up the middled and got to second on a walk by Cole Brannen. After a wild pitch pushed Marrero to third base, Sogard skied a sac fly to right field.

Greenville took the lead in the fifth inning. Brannen drew a one out walk and got to third on a Sogard double. Cannon was then hit-by-pitch to lead the bases. That brought up Dearden who skied a sac fly to left to tie the game. After a walk to Reed, Cottam grounded a two-run single up the middle to gie the Drive a 4-2 lead.

The Dash got a run back in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Yolbert Sanchez.

Two innings later, Winston-Salem tied the game on a Lenyn Sosa RBI single.

But the Drive then took the lead for good in the eighth on Reed's homer.

Game three is scheduled for 7:05 pm Thursday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Yusniel Padron-Artilles while the Dash's started is to be determined.

