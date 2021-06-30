An "Extra" Special Win at Jersey Shore

Brandon Lockridge drove in three runs as Hudson Valley Renegades needed 10 innings to top the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 8-7, on Wednesday night.

The Gades built up a 4-0 lead after three innings. James Nelson drove in a run in the second on a ground out while Lockridge drove in two runs with a single in the third. Elijah Dunham followed with an RBI single to increase the lead.

The BlueClaws threw a run on the board in the fourth but the Gades upped the lead in the seventh on a Josh Breaux two-run home run.

A two-run home run by Logan O'Hoppe highlighted a four-run eighth as Jersey Shore rallied to tie the game and, ultimately, send the game into extra innings.

With one out in the tenth inning. Lockridge drilled a Carlo Reyes pitch to right for a triple, scoring inherited runner Anthony Seigler. Lockridge came around to score when Dunham reached on an error by first baseman Vito Friscia.

Nelson Alvarez (3-1) allowed a run to score in the bottom of the frame but locked up the victory, stranding the tying and winning runs on base. Ryes (1-1) took the loss.

The win, coupled with a split of a doubleheader by Aberdeen against Brooklyn, increased the division lead for the Renegades to five games in High-A East North.

The series continues on Thursday in Lakewood, N.J.

