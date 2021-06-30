Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 30)

June 30, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greenville for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (23-26) vs. GREENVILLE DRIVE (24-25)

RHP Davis Martin (2-3, 4.12 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (2-3, 5.95 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Fluor Field (Greenville, SC)

Game #50

DASH DOMINATE IN ALL-AROUND WIN

The Dash took the series opener against the Greenville Drive on Tuesday, setting a new season-high in hits in a 14-5 victory.

Five Dash players logged multi-hit performances in a game that the Dash led from the outset. The offense ignited early after a three-run homer from Luis Curbelo put Winston-Salem ahead for good, giving the Dash a 3-0 lead after the first. Winston-Salem tacked on three more in the second, coasting to a cushy nine-run win after scoring five more in the ninth for good measure.

Yoelqui Cespedes slugged three doubles and four hits in the game, marking the first four-hit game of his career while setting the Dash season-high for doubles in a game. Travis Moniot blasted his fifth homer of the season and Gunnar Troutwine smacked three hits (two doubles) in the win. The Dash amassed 17 hits in the win, setting a new season best.

CHASE SHUGART: A THIRD LOOK

On the mound for the tenth time this year is Chase Shugart, a former 12th round selection from Texas. The righty went undrafted out of high school, instead pitching out of the bullpen with the Longhorns for his first two collegiate seasons. Midway through his third season, Shugart transitioned to a starting role, and was a key piece that helped propel Texas to the College World Series. The Red Sox liked what they saw from the starter/reliever hybrid, selecting Shugart in the 12th round in 2018.

After pitching eight innings in 2018, Shugart missed part of the 2019 season due to a suspension, coming back and making 16 starts to cap off the '19 season. With a fastball that runs as fast as 94, Shugart throws his heater and slider more often than his changeup, using his three-pitch arsenal to confuse hitters. The right-hander has spent time training with former Dash pitcher Chris Sale, working on location and how to up his effectiveness and locate his changeup.

Shugart made consecutive starts against the Dash earlier this season, combining for five earned runs and 12 hits over 11 innings, striking out seven.

THE HITS KEEP COMING

Coming into the second game of the series against Greenville, the Dash have two players carrying double-digit hit streaks. Both Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa have eclipsed the double-digit threshold in their hitting streaks, with Dawkins carrying a 11-game streak and Sosa logging a hit in 12 straight. The pair of hitting streaks are the two longest by a Dash hitter this year, with Duke Ellis holding the prior record of nine games earlier this season.

Yolbert Sanchez is nearing the double figure plateau, maintaining an nine-game hitting streak entering the second game of the series against Greenville. Sanchez has flashed power as well, cracking his first career two homer game against Asheville in the prior series.

THE DASH AND DRIVE: THE SEQUEL

Winston-Salem and Greenville square off for their second head-to-head series of the 2021 campaign Tuesday after the Drive rattled off four straight wins at Truist Stadium from June 10-13.

The Dash jumped ahead 2-0 in the six-game set in Winston-Salem, scoring a pair of 6-4 victories over the Drive - including their largest comeback win of the season on June 8 - to edge Greenville and take the first two games of the series. The Drive bounced back in the following four contests, limiting the Dash to just six runs over the final four games to escape with a series victory.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem will announce their Thursday starter in the coming days, working through their rotation options for game three of the series.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles earns the start for Greenville in the second game of the series. The righty has worked as both a starter and reliever for the Drive this year and is slated to make his third start and 10th appearance on Wednesday. Padron-Artilles pitched in relief his only time facing the Dash, allowing two earned runs in two innings on June 10, punching out two.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.