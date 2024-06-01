Alouettes Shuffle Roster

June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:

Players added on the practice roster:

Myles Brooks, (A), DB, Louisiana Tech

Jose Barbon, (A), WR, Temple

James Morgan, (A), QB, Florida International

Stevie Scott III, (A), RB, Indiana

Tyjon Lindsey, (A), WR, Oregon State

Donald Ventrelli, (A), OL, North Dakota

Jordan Domineck, (A), DE, Colorado

Latavious Brini, (A), LB, Arkansas

Tysen Copeland, (N), DB, Montreal

Micah Roane, (N), DL, South Dakota

Jose Maltos, (G), K, Nueva Leon

Sam Clark, (G), P, James Madison

Players released:

Jayson Ademilola, (A), DT, Notre Dame

Frédérik Antoine, (N), WR, Laval

Ja'chai Baker, (A), OL, South Alabama

Kivon Bennett, (A), DE, Arkansas State

Ramaud Chiaokoao-Bowman, (A), WR, Northwestern

Macon Clark, (A), DB, Tulane

Nicholas Gendron, (N), WR, Ottawa

Michael Herzog, (N), RB, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Howell, (A), WR, Louisiana Monroe

Tevin Jones, (A), WR, Memphis

Maxym Lavallée, (N), DB, Laval

Aaron Lynch, (A), DE, South Florida

Ifeanyi Maijeh, (A), DT, Rutgers

Darion McKenzie, (A), DB, Merrimack

Smoke Monday, (A), LB, Auburn

Jaylen Moody, (A), LB, Alabama

T.D. Moultry, (A), DE, Auburn

Tanner Nelmes, (N), FB Wilfrid Laurier

Jazstone Turnetine, (A), OL, Florida State

Jalen Wayne, (A), WR, South Alabama

Players suspended (returning to school):

Vincent Delisle, (N), DB, Laval

Mohsen Jamal, (N), WR, Western

