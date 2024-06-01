Alouettes Shuffle Roster
June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:
Players added on the practice roster:
Myles Brooks, (A), DB, Louisiana Tech
Jose Barbon, (A), WR, Temple
James Morgan, (A), QB, Florida International
Stevie Scott III, (A), RB, Indiana
Tyjon Lindsey, (A), WR, Oregon State
Donald Ventrelli, (A), OL, North Dakota
Jordan Domineck, (A), DE, Colorado
Latavious Brini, (A), LB, Arkansas
Tysen Copeland, (N), DB, Montreal
Micah Roane, (N), DL, South Dakota
Jose Maltos, (G), K, Nueva Leon
Sam Clark, (G), P, James Madison
Players released:
Jayson Ademilola, (A), DT, Notre Dame
Frédérik Antoine, (N), WR, Laval
Ja'chai Baker, (A), OL, South Alabama
Kivon Bennett, (A), DE, Arkansas State
Ramaud Chiaokoao-Bowman, (A), WR, Northwestern
Macon Clark, (A), DB, Tulane
Nicholas Gendron, (N), WR, Ottawa
Michael Herzog, (N), RB, Hillsdale College
Tyrone Howell, (A), WR, Louisiana Monroe
Tevin Jones, (A), WR, Memphis
Maxym Lavallée, (N), DB, Laval
Aaron Lynch, (A), DE, South Florida
Ifeanyi Maijeh, (A), DT, Rutgers
Darion McKenzie, (A), DB, Merrimack
Smoke Monday, (A), LB, Auburn
Jaylen Moody, (A), LB, Alabama
T.D. Moultry, (A), DE, Auburn
Tanner Nelmes, (N), FB Wilfrid Laurier
Jazstone Turnetine, (A), OL, Florida State
Jalen Wayne, (A), WR, South Alabama
Players suspended (returning to school):
Vincent Delisle, (N), DB, Laval
Mohsen Jamal, (N), WR, Western
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Elks Announce Cuts - Edmonton Elks
- Toronto Argonauts Prep Roster for Season Opener - Toronto Argonauts
- Stampeders Announce Deadline Transactions - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Shuffle Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Ticats Announce Transactions - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Pare Roster, Bulk up Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Alouettes Lose Despite a Great Effort - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.