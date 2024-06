RedBlacks Pare Roster, Bulk up Practice Roster

June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

RELEASED:

American defensive back Abu Daramy-Swaray

American defensive back Jaylon McClain-Sapp

American defensive back Tywan Francis

American defensive back Dishon McNary

American defensive back Jordan Jones

American linebacker Kaleb Oliver

American defensive lineman Divine Obichere

American defensive lineman Gerald Willis III

American defensive lineman Carson Taylor

National defensive lineman Alexander Fedchun

National longsnapper Simon Chaves

American receiver Jon'Vea Johnson

American receiver Andre Miller

American receiver Ryan McDaniel

National receiver Jahquan Bloomfield

National receiver Daniel Perry

American running back Ronnie Brown

American offensive lineman Austin Myers

American offensive lineman Samuel Jackson

National offensive lineman Cooper Hamilton

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

National defensive back Dawson Pierre

National defensive back Yani Gouadfel

American defensive back Eli Stove

American defensive back Adrian Frye

American defensive back Bennett Williams

National linebacker Zachary Philion

Global linebacker Heston Lameta

American running back Kylin Hill

National offensive lineman Eric Starczala

American offensive lineman Drake Centers

Global offensive lineman Hector Zepeda

Global offensive lineman Isaac Moore

