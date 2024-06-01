Toronto Argonauts Prep Roster for Season Opener
June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the following transactions today:
Placed on practice roster:
CDN John BOSSE (OL) Calgary
CDN Brandon CALVER (RB) Laurier
AME Isaac DARKANGELO (LB) Illinois
AME Amani DENNIS (DB) Carthage College
GLO Jeremy EDWARDS (P) Eastern Kentucky
GLO Alfredo GACHUZ LOZADA (K) Naucalpan Raptors
CDN Tyson HERGOTT (DL) Waterloo
AME Ralph HOLLEY (DL) Western Michigan
AME Darius JOINER (DB) Duke
AME Justin MARSHALL (WR) Buffalo
AME Makai POLK (WR) Mississippi St
CDN Richie SINDANI (WR) Regina
Released:
AME Nick AMOAH (OL) California Davis
CDN Blaise BARBER (LS) McMaster
AME Atlias BELL (DL) Houston
AME BJ BYRD (WR) Morehead St
AME Jordan BYRD (RB) San Diego St
AME Maurice CARNELL (DB) North Alabama
CDN Jerrell CUMMINGS (DB) UBC
AME LaDarius HAMILTON (DL) North Texas
AME Changa HODGE (WR) Virginia Tech
AME Khalan LABORN (RB) Marshall
AME Darta LEE (OL) Texas El Paso
AME John MATOCHA (QB) Colorado School of Mines
AME Tarvarus MCFADDEN (DB) Florida St
CDN Owen MUELLER (OL) Windsor
CDN Brendan MURPHY (DB) Western
CDN Spencer NICHOLS (FB) Western
CDN Braydon NOLL (OL) Laurier
CDN Ifenna ONYEKA (DL) Carleton
CDN Ife ONYEMENAM (LB) Laurier
AME Dare ROSENTHAL (OL) LSU
AME Justin SAMBU (DL) Baylor
AME Trea SHROPSHIRE (WR) UAB
AME Chris STEELE (DB) Southern California
AME Khalan TOLSON (LB) Illinois
Suspended/returned to school:
CDN Daniel SHIN (OL) Alberta
