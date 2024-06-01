Toronto Argonauts Prep Roster for Season Opener

June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the following transactions today:

Placed on practice roster:

CDN John BOSSE (OL) Calgary

CDN Brandon CALVER (RB) Laurier

AME Isaac DARKANGELO (LB) Illinois

AME Amani DENNIS (DB) Carthage College

GLO Jeremy EDWARDS (P) Eastern Kentucky

GLO Alfredo GACHUZ LOZADA (K) Naucalpan Raptors

CDN Tyson HERGOTT (DL) Waterloo

AME Ralph HOLLEY (DL) Western Michigan

AME Darius JOINER (DB) Duke

AME Justin MARSHALL (WR) Buffalo

AME Makai POLK (WR) Mississippi St

CDN Richie SINDANI (WR) Regina

Released:

AME Nick AMOAH (OL) California Davis

CDN Blaise BARBER (LS) McMaster

AME Atlias BELL (DL) Houston

AME BJ BYRD (WR) Morehead St

AME Jordan BYRD (RB) San Diego St

AME Maurice CARNELL (DB) North Alabama

CDN Jerrell CUMMINGS (DB) UBC

AME LaDarius HAMILTON (DL) North Texas

AME Changa HODGE (WR) Virginia Tech

AME Khalan LABORN (RB) Marshall

AME Darta LEE (OL) Texas El Paso

AME John MATOCHA (QB) Colorado School of Mines

AME Tarvarus MCFADDEN (DB) Florida St

CDN Owen MUELLER (OL) Windsor

CDN Brendan MURPHY (DB) Western

CDN Spencer NICHOLS (FB) Western

CDN Braydon NOLL (OL) Laurier

CDN Ifenna ONYEKA (DL) Carleton

CDN Ife ONYEMENAM (LB) Laurier

AME Dare ROSENTHAL (OL) LSU

AME Justin SAMBU (DL) Baylor

AME Trea SHROPSHIRE (WR) UAB

AME Chris STEELE (DB) Southern California

AME Khalan TOLSON (LB) Illinois

Suspended/returned to school:

CDN Daniel SHIN (OL) Alberta

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.