Elks Announce Cuts
June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks announced a series of cuts Saturday, one day after concluding their CFL preseason schedule against the BC Lions at BC Place.
A total of 29 players were released and one player was placed on the suspended list. Please see below for the full list.
The Elks return to practice this week, as they prepare for their season-opening game on June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium.
TRANSACTIONS
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
Eric Black | AMER | DL | 6'4 | 247 LBS | 1999-04-13 | Rochester, N.Y. | Stony Brook
Kyle Cass | AMER | DB | 6'2 | 195 LBS | 1999-04-18 | New Orleans, LA | Valdosta State
Kordell Jackson | AMER | DB | 5'10 | 185 LBS | 1999-04-09 | Birmingham, AL | Austin Peay
Jaxon Morkin | OL | NAT | 6'3 | 306 LBS | 2001-03-04 | Windsor, ON | Windsor
Olivier Muembi | LB | NAT | 6'0 | 226 LBS | 1999-10-21 | Stoney Creek, ON | Queens
Tairiq Stewart | AMER | OL | 6'6 | 300 LBS | 1999-10-23 | Cleveland, OH | North Carolina A&T
RELEASED:
Deontez Alexander | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 196 LBS | 1996-07-25 | Indianapolis, IN | Franklin
Desmond Bessent | AMER | OL | 6'7 | 305 LBS | 1998-05-08 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Buffalo
Vincent Blanchard | NAT | K | 6'1 | 210 LBS | 1998-06-17 | Quebec, QC | Laval
Jermaine Brown Jr. | AMER | RB | 5'8 | 195 LBS | 2001-05-24 | Prichard, AL | UAB
Randy Charlton | DL | AMER | 6'3 | 270 LBS | 1999-10-07 | Miami, FL | Mississippi State
Reynard Ellis | AMER | LB | 6'0 | 240 LBS | 1999-07-31 | Birmingham, AL | UAB
Dean Faithfull | GLB | K | 6'2 | 207 LBS| Fareham, Hampshire, England | CSU
John Franklin III | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 186 LBS | 1994-09-21 | Luneburg, Germany | Florida Atlantic
Marloshawn Franklin Jr. | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 185 LBS | 1996-10-23| Detroit, MI | California Berkeley
Alex Hall | NAT | OL | 6'3 | 300 LBS | 1999-09-19 | Ottawa, ON | Concordia
Malik Henry | AMER | QB | 6'2 | 200 LBS | 1998-07-07 | Inglewood, CA | Nevada
Shane Hooks | AMER | WR | 6'4 | 191 LBS | 1999-07-15 | Orlando, FL | Auburn
Ja'Won Howell | AMER | RB | 6'1 | 220 LBS | 2000-04-21 | Lanett, AL | Alabama State
Brian Hughes Jr. | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 195 LBS | 1999-03-29 | Richmond Hill, GA | Bethel University TN
Jeremiah Jackson-Trotter | AMER | DL | 6'7 | 240 LBS | 1999-03-20 | Las Vegas, NV | Davenport
Tony Jones | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 235 LBS | 1995-08-05 | Casselberry, FL | Texas Tech
Bruno Lagacé | NAT | DB | 5'11 | 195 LBS | 1998-05-17 | Boucherville, QC | Montreal
Donnie Lewis Jr. | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 195 LBS | 1996-07-21 | Baton Rouge, LA | Tulane
Woodrow Trey Lowe III | AMER | QB | 6'2 | 215 LBS | 1999-12-03 | Collierville, TN | Liberty
Spencer Masterson | NAT | OL | 6'6 | 295 LBS | 2000-06-12 | Richmond Hill, ON | Guelph
Cole McDonald | AMER | QB |6'4 | 220 LBS | 1998-05-20 | La Mirada, CA | Hawaii
Chauncey Moore | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 207 LBS | 2000-06-22 | Washington, D.C. | Alabama State
Camerun Peoples | AMER | RB | 6'2 | 225 LBS | 1999-09-14 | Lineville, AL | Appalachian State
Travis Rudolph | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 187 LBS | 1995-09-15 | West Palm Beach, FL | Florida State
Jerminic Smith | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 184 LBS | 1995-10-12 | Garland, TX | Southwest Baptist
Jacob Spencer | NAT | DL | 6'6 | 285 LBS | 1999-06-30 | Brantford, ON | Saginaw Valley State
KiShawn Walker | AMER | DB | 6'2 | 190 LBS | 1998-06-29 | Owensboro, KY | Kentucky Wesleyan
Brendon White | AMER | DB | 6'2 | 220 LBS | 1998-09-09 | Powell, OH | Rutgers
Marquis Wilson | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 2000-02-21 | Windsor, CT | Purdue
PLACED ON SUSPENDED LIST:
Bradley Hladik | FB | NAT | 6'3 | 245 LBS | 2000-11-10 | Vernon, BC | UBC
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Elks Announce Cuts - Edmonton Elks
- Toronto Argonauts Prep Roster for Season Opener - Toronto Argonauts
- Stampeders Announce Deadline Transactions - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Shuffle Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Ticats Announce Transactions - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Pare Roster, Bulk up Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Alouettes Lose Despite a Great Effort - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.