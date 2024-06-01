Elks Announce Cuts

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks announced a series of cuts Saturday, one day after concluding their CFL preseason schedule against the BC Lions at BC Place.

A total of 29 players were released and one player was placed on the suspended list. Please see below for the full list.

The Elks return to practice this week, as they prepare for their season-opening game on June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium.

TRANSACTIONS

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Eric Black | AMER | DL | 6'4 | 247 LBS | 1999-04-13 | Rochester, N.Y. | Stony Brook

Kyle Cass | AMER | DB | 6'2 | 195 LBS | 1999-04-18 | New Orleans, LA | Valdosta State

Kordell Jackson | AMER | DB | 5'10 | 185 LBS | 1999-04-09 | Birmingham, AL | Austin Peay

Jaxon Morkin | OL | NAT | 6'3 | 306 LBS | 2001-03-04 | Windsor, ON | Windsor

Olivier Muembi | LB | NAT | 6'0 | 226 LBS | 1999-10-21 | Stoney Creek, ON | Queens

Tairiq Stewart | AMER | OL | 6'6 | 300 LBS | 1999-10-23 | Cleveland, OH | North Carolina A&T

RELEASED:

Deontez Alexander | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 196 LBS | 1996-07-25 | Indianapolis, IN | Franklin

Desmond Bessent | AMER | OL | 6'7 | 305 LBS | 1998-05-08 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Buffalo

Vincent Blanchard | NAT | K | 6'1 | 210 LBS | 1998-06-17 | Quebec, QC | Laval

Jermaine Brown Jr. | AMER | RB | 5'8 | 195 LBS | 2001-05-24 | Prichard, AL | UAB

Randy Charlton | DL | AMER | 6'3 | 270 LBS | 1999-10-07 | Miami, FL | Mississippi State

Reynard Ellis | AMER | LB | 6'0 | 240 LBS | 1999-07-31 | Birmingham, AL | UAB

Dean Faithfull | GLB | K | 6'2 | 207 LBS| Fareham, Hampshire, England | CSU

John Franklin III | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 186 LBS | 1994-09-21 | Luneburg, Germany | Florida Atlantic

Marloshawn Franklin Jr. | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 185 LBS | 1996-10-23| Detroit, MI | California Berkeley

Alex Hall | NAT | OL | 6'3 | 300 LBS | 1999-09-19 | Ottawa, ON | Concordia

Malik Henry | AMER | QB | 6'2 | 200 LBS | 1998-07-07 | Inglewood, CA | Nevada

Shane Hooks | AMER | WR | 6'4 | 191 LBS | 1999-07-15 | Orlando, FL | Auburn

Ja'Won Howell | AMER | RB | 6'1 | 220 LBS | 2000-04-21 | Lanett, AL | Alabama State

Brian Hughes Jr. | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 195 LBS | 1999-03-29 | Richmond Hill, GA | Bethel University TN

Jeremiah Jackson-Trotter | AMER | DL | 6'7 | 240 LBS | 1999-03-20 | Las Vegas, NV | Davenport

Tony Jones | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 235 LBS | 1995-08-05 | Casselberry, FL | Texas Tech

Bruno Lagacé | NAT | DB | 5'11 | 195 LBS | 1998-05-17 | Boucherville, QC | Montreal

Donnie Lewis Jr. | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 195 LBS | 1996-07-21 | Baton Rouge, LA | Tulane

Woodrow Trey Lowe III | AMER | QB | 6'2 | 215 LBS | 1999-12-03 | Collierville, TN | Liberty

Spencer Masterson | NAT | OL | 6'6 | 295 LBS | 2000-06-12 | Richmond Hill, ON | Guelph

Cole McDonald | AMER | QB |6'4 | 220 LBS | 1998-05-20 | La Mirada, CA | Hawaii

Chauncey Moore | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 207 LBS | 2000-06-22 | Washington, D.C. | Alabama State

Camerun Peoples | AMER | RB | 6'2 | 225 LBS | 1999-09-14 | Lineville, AL | Appalachian State

Travis Rudolph | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 187 LBS | 1995-09-15 | West Palm Beach, FL | Florida State

Jerminic Smith | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 184 LBS | 1995-10-12 | Garland, TX | Southwest Baptist

Jacob Spencer | NAT | DL | 6'6 | 285 LBS | 1999-06-30 | Brantford, ON | Saginaw Valley State

KiShawn Walker | AMER | DB | 6'2 | 190 LBS | 1998-06-29 | Owensboro, KY | Kentucky Wesleyan

Brendon White | AMER | DB | 6'2 | 220 LBS | 1998-09-09 | Powell, OH | Rutgers

Marquis Wilson | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 2000-02-21 | Windsor, CT | Purdue

PLACED ON SUSPENDED LIST:

Bradley Hladik | FB | NAT | 6'3 | 245 LBS | 2000-11-10 | Vernon, BC | UBC

