Ticats Announce Transactions
June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:
The following players have been added to the practice roster:
NAT - LB - Ryan Baker
NAT - DB - Patrick Burke Jr.
NAT - WR - Tyler Ternowski
AMER - WR - Kaylon Geiger
AMER - OL - Brandon Kemp
AMER - DL - Trevon Mason
AMER - DB - Mark Milton
AMER - WR - Dezmon Patmon
AMER - DL - Kelle Sanders
GLO - P - Kaare Vedvik
The following players have been released:
NAT - DL - Mason Bennett
NAT - DL - Dyton Blackett
NAT - DL - Anthony Federico
NAT - DB - Jonathan Giustini
NAT - OL - John Kourtis
NAT - WR - Jacob Patten
NAT - RB - Matthew Peterson
NAT - OL - Jakub Szott
NAT - DL - Mitchell Townsend
AMER - WR - Omar Bayless
AMER - DB - Shakur Brown
AMER - DB - Arquon Bush
AMER - WR - Chris Coleman
AMER - TE - Michael Ezeike
AMER - LB - Aaron Hansford
AMER - WR - Dev Holmes
AMER - TE - Camren McDonald
AMER - DL - Darrius Moragne
AMER - LB - Marvin Pierre
AMER - DL - Adam Plant
AMER - WR - Marcus Rogers
AMER - OL - Kendrick Sartor
AMER - DL - Derrick Tangelo
AMER - QB - Kevin Thomson
AMER - RB - Calvin Tyler Jr.
AMER - WR - T.J. Vasher
AMER - DB - David Vereen
AMER - DL - Cedric Wilcots
GLO - P - Bailey Flint
