Ticats Announce Transactions

June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:

The following players have been added to the practice roster:

NAT - LB - Ryan Baker

NAT - DB - Patrick Burke Jr.

NAT - WR - Tyler Ternowski

AMER - WR - Kaylon Geiger

AMER - OL - Brandon Kemp

AMER - DL - Trevon Mason

AMER - DB - Mark Milton

AMER - WR - Dezmon Patmon

AMER - DL - Kelle Sanders

GLO - P - Kaare Vedvik

The following players have been released:

NAT - DL - Mason Bennett

NAT - DL - Dyton Blackett

NAT - DL - Anthony Federico

NAT - DB - Jonathan Giustini

NAT - OL - John Kourtis

NAT - WR - Jacob Patten

NAT - RB - Matthew Peterson

NAT - OL - Jakub Szott

NAT - DL - Mitchell Townsend

AMER - WR - Omar Bayless

AMER - DB - Shakur Brown

AMER - DB - Arquon Bush

AMER - WR - Chris Coleman

AMER - TE - Michael Ezeike

AMER - LB - Aaron Hansford

AMER - WR - Dev Holmes

AMER - TE - Camren McDonald

AMER - DL - Darrius Moragne

AMER - LB - Marvin Pierre

AMER - DL - Adam Plant

AMER - WR - Marcus Rogers

AMER - OL - Kendrick Sartor

AMER - DL - Derrick Tangelo

AMER - QB - Kevin Thomson

AMER - RB - Calvin Tyler Jr.

AMER - WR - T.J. Vasher

AMER - DB - David Vereen

AMER - DL - Cedric Wilcots

GLO - P - Bailey Flint

