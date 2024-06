Stampeders Announce Deadline Transactions

June 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







In compliance with today's Canadian Football League cutdown deadline, the Calgary Stampeders announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

American defensive lineman Josiah Coatney

American receiver Ishmael Hyman

National defensive lineman George Idoko

American defensive lineman Toby Ndukwe

American defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

American defensive back Kenyon Reed

American defensive back Tyler Richardson

American offensive lineman Eric Smith

National defensive back Kaylyn St-Cyr

Global running back Ron Tiavaasue

American quarterback Kyle Vantrease

Suspended (returning to university, Stampeders retain rights for 2025):

National running back Paul-Antoine Ouellette (Université de Montréal)

National defensive back Jackson Sombach (University of Regina)

Released:

American running back LeVante Bellamy

American linebacker Cam Bright

American defensive lineman Jacques Bristol

American defensive back Clifford Chattman

American defensive lineman Will Choloh

American defensive back Meiko Dotson

American receiver Isaiah Epps

National kicker Campbell Fair

American defensive lineman Darius Hodge

National running back Sebastian Howard

National receiver Colton Hunchak

National defensive back Christian Joachim

American offensive lineman Kameron Jones

American defensive lineman Damontre Moore

American defensive back Brad Muhammad

American defensive lineman Cody Roscoe

American linebacker Shaheed Salmon

American receiver Auden Tate

American defensive back Josh Thomas

American offensive lineman Chris Toth

American defensive back Titus Wall

American offensive lineman Brandon Weldon

The Stampeders begin the 2024 regular season on Friday, June 7 when they play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 7 p.m. MDT.

