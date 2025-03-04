Boatmen Ink American OL Ryan Coll

March 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American OL Ryan Coll.

Coll (6'5"/325lbs) signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May 2024 and spent a few months with the NFC South team before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in August. The Virginia native attended the University of Richmond (2019-2023), playing in 45 games, and was named Second Team AP All-American and First Team All-CAA as a junior.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.