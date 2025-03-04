Boatmen Ink American OL Ryan Coll
March 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American OL Ryan Coll.
Coll (6'5"/325lbs) signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May 2024 and spent a few months with the NFC South team before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in August. The Virginia native attended the University of Richmond (2019-2023), playing in 45 games, and was named Second Team AP All-American and First Team All-CAA as a junior.
