Riders Sign Arkansas State DB Leon Jones
March 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Leon Jones.
Jones (6'1-192) signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, following an invitation to rookie minicamp after the 2024 NFL Draft. He was named a player to watch heading into camp by Pro Football Focus (PFF) but was among the Bears' final roster cuts.
Collegiately, Jones spent three seasons (2021-23) at Arkansas State, suiting up for 32 games as a Red Wolf. He earned 63 defensive tackles, including two tackles for loss, one interception and 21 pass deflections. He was named a PFF All-Sunbelt Honourable Mention in 2021 after leading the team and ranking fifth in the Sunbelt Conference with eight pass break-ups. Prior to attending Arkansas State, Jones attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was a two-year letterman. He played 18 games as a Bulldog, earning 20 tackles, six pass deflections and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACJC) All-Academic Award.
