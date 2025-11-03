NWSL Chicago Stars FC

Ally Schlegel Comes Through Big in Stoppage Time on NWSL Decision Day#nwsl

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video


Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central