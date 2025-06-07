Sports stats



USL Monterey Bay FC

All Goals from Monterey Bay FC vs. Lexington SC in the 1st Half

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video


Check out the Monterey Bay FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central