All Goals from El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Monterey Bay FC in the 1st Half
Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2025
- Streak Snapped with Loss to Visiting Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds' Streak Snapped with Loss to Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Athletic Holds Western Conference Leader FC Tulsa to a 1-1 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- Five Second-Half Goals in Shootout at Loudoun - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Santiago Patiño to Multi-Year Deal - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hope to Maintain Defensive Success against Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Collect Road Point at Miami FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Follow up Historic Performance against Miami FC
- Four Locos Earn Spots on Team of the Week After Historic Team Performance
- Historic Night at Southwest University Park Pushes El Paso Locomotive FC Past Las Vegas Lights FC