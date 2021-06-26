Alcántara's late hit lifts River Cats past Reno

June 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (19-24) were able to defeat the first place Reno Aces (28-16) thanks to Arismendy Alcántara's clutch single, and huge offensive days from both left fielder Jaylin Davis and third baseman Jason Krizan.

Tied at four with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Sacramento manager Dave Brundage looked to his bench to find the big hit, sending Alcántara to the plate.

The switch-hitter came through, lining a single to left to score three, two on the hit, and a third on catcher Jamie Ritchie's wild throw to second base.

With a 7-4 lead, right-hander Trevor Hildenberger (2-1) struck out the side before Sacramento added two key insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Davis went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs, three RBIs and a home run, while Krizan notched his third four-hit game of the season with two runs and an RBI in a 4-for-5 day.

Alcántara wasn't the only River Cat to come through with the bases loaded. Down 2-0 in the third inning with one out, right-hander Gerson Garabito entered to try and limit the damage. The 25-year-old did that and more, striking out the first two batters he faced to escape the inning, and threw another scoreless three, finishing the day with 3.2 piggyback innings, four strikeouts and two hits surrendered.

Sacramento looks to make it three in a row with a TBD on the mound Saturday. The River Cats will be opposed by Arizona's No. 20 prospect on MLB Pipeline, right-hander Josh Green (4-1, 5.44). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Rehabbing San Francisco right-hander Aaron Sanchez struck out two and allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 2.0 innings.

The teams traded unorthodox runs early on. With runners on the corners and two outs, Sanchez bounced a pitch to catcher Joey Bart. Bart was so busy trying to corral the ball to gun down Ben DeLuzio, breaking for second, that he did not look back at Drew Ellis, who trotted home safely. Sacramento later tied the game when a dropped third strike extended the inning and set up shortstop Thairo Estrada's game-tying single.

Reno threatened in the top of the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate off left-hander Luis González, but lefty Sam Selman was able to finish off the save.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.