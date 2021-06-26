Skeeters Notch 4-3 Comeback Win over Oklahoma City

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - CJ Hinojosa delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday night at Constellation Field.

Hinojosa's single drove in Jake Meyers, who had an RBI double to drive in AJ Lee a batter before. Meyers has hit .528 and driven in 14 runs over his last eight games.

Ronel Blanco set the Dodgers down in order in the ninth, striking out one, to collect his sixth save of the season. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Skeeters, which was one away from matching their longest of the season.

The Skeeters jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, with a sacrifice fly from Michael Papierski in the third inning and RBI single from Meyers in the fourth.

Right-hander Peter Solomon took a no-decision, tossing 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out six batters.

Bryan Abreu made the first appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment. The Astros right-hander struck out two batters through a scoreless inning. He's been on the 10-Day Injured List since May 29 with a left calf strain.

Oklahoma City right-hander Ryan Moseley received the loss, allowing a run on two hits through 1/3 of an inning. The Dodgers scored all their runs in the sixth inning. Omar Estevez and DJ Peters each drew bases-loaded walks, with Luke Raley providing an RBI double.

Right-hander Austin Pruitt is set to begin his MLB Rehab Assignment with a start for game four-of-six between the Skeeters and Dodgers at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday. Yefry Ramirez is scheduled to start for Oklahoma City.

