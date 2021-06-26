Rainiers Take Second in a Row from Isotopes

Rainiers 10 (24-18), Isotopes 6 (13-31) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes had the tying run in the on-deck circle, but the ninth-inning rally fell short ... Rio Ruiz extended his hitting streak to 13 games after going 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored ... Ryan Vilade finished the game 2-for-5, knocking in three runs, making his team-leading 13th multi-hit game

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes pitcher Jesus Tinoco (0-1, 6.23) made his first start since the 2018 season. The right-hander did not make it out of the second inning, allowing five runs on six hits over 1.1 frames on the hill ... Jake Bird pitched well out of the bullpen, allowing one run over his 3.1 innings on the mound, striking out four ... Zac Rosscup tossed a scoreless frame, lowering his ERA to 0.87 on the season.

TOPES TIDBITS: Five of the Isotopes six runs came with two outs ... The Rainiers bullpen did not allow a run over their 4.0 innings of relief, allowing three hits.

ON DECK: The Isotopes turn to lefty Ian Clarkin (0-4, 9.85) on Saturday for game three of this six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

