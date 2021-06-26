Three Hits not Enough for Dodgers

The Sugar Land Skeeters scored twice with two outs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good and held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to only three hits throughout the game, sending the Dodgers to a 4-3 defeat Saturday night at Constellation Field. The Skeeters scored a run in both the third and fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers did not notch their first hit until Omar Estévez collected a two-out double in the fifth inning, and OKC still trailed, 2-0, in the sixth inning when they rallied for three runs. Luke Raley plated the first run on a RBI double. Later with the bases loaded and two outs, DJ Peters and Estévez each drew walks to score two more runs and put the Dodgers ahead, 3-2. The lead was short lived, as the Skeeters scored two runs of their own with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go back in front. The Dodgers did not have another hit after the sixth inning and had the potential tying run advance as far as second base just once over the final three innings.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers had a three-game win streak come to an end, and it was only the second loss in nine games during the current road trip. Even with the loss, the Dodgers are 8-2 over their last 10 games and both defeats have been by identical 4-3 scores. The Dodgers are now 12-4 in their 16 road games and 11-3 in the last 14 road games.

-The Dodgers only tallied three hits, matching their season low. The only other nine-inning game in which the team had three hits was May 15 at home against Sacramento. The Dodgers went 3-for-29 overall and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The team drew eight walks and left seven runners on base, with five in scoring position.

-Luke Raley collected his team-leading 37th RBI, driving in the team's first run with a double in the sixth inning. Over his last 19 starts with OKC, Raley is 26-for-70 (.371) with sixdoubles, two triples, seven homers, 34 RBI and 23 runs scored.

-Zach Reks went 0-for-2 with a walk, snapping a seven-game hitting streak, but reaching base for a 20th consecutive start. He made a leaping catch and crashed into the left field wall to end the sixth inning, subsequently exiting the game.

-Reliever Scott Alexander made the second appearance of his rehab assignment. Alexander inherited the bases loaded with one out in the third inning. The first batter he faced notched a sacrifice fly, but Alexander struck out the next hitter to leave two runners on base. He threw seven pitches, with five strikes.

-The OKC pitching staff racked up 14 strikeouts over eight innings, marking their sixth game this season with 14-plus K's.

-The Dodgers have been held without a home run in consecutive games for just the second time this season (also May 11 and 13). Prior to Friday, the Dodgers had homered in a season-high 10 straight games.

-The Dodgers also had their streak of eight straight games scoring in the first or second inning come to an end, as Sugar Land pitcher Peter Solomon faced the minimum over the first two innings. After allowing a walk to the game's first batter, Solomon proceeded to retire the next 13 Dodgers batters consecutively.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to rebound when they face the Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

