Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 26, 2021 at Albuquerque Isotopes (5:35 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (24-18) @ Albuquerque Isotopes (13-31)

Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 5:35 p.m. PT | Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

RHP Yohan Ramirez (0-0, 3.77) @ LHP Ian Clarkin (0-4, 9.85)

RIGHTING THE SHIP: For the second straight game, Jarred Kelenic led the offensive charge for the Rainiers, going 4-for-6 and driving in three runs and scoring two more in Tacoma's 10-6 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes. Tacoma has taken each of the first two games against the Isotopes, and Friday marked Kelenic's first four-hit game of the season.

The Rainiers bullpen combined for four innings with only an unearned run allowed. Wyatt Mills, Williams Jerez and Ryan Dull each pitched a scoreless inning before southpaw Aaron Fletcher pitched the 9th inning, allowing the unearned tally after a 2-out error prolonged the game, but slamming the door for Tacoma's second consecutive victory.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic continued his strong series on Friday by going 4-for-6 with 3 RBI and 2 runs, while finishing a home run shy of the cycle. In the first two games at Albuquerque, Kelenic is 6-for-9 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 runs and 4 extra-base hits.

In Thursday's series opener, Kelenic provided Tacoma's fourth 1st inning leadoff home run of the season and their fourth multi-home run game. Friday was the outfielder's first 4-hit effort at either Triple-A or the Major League level and tied a pro career high.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Despite his 4th hitless game of the season on Friday, catching prospect Cal Raleigh walked and scored a run in the victory. Raleigh has reached base safely in 34 of 36 games this season while collecting a hit in 32 of those contests.

The 24-year-old remains first in the Triple-A West in doubles (20) and XBH (29). Raleigh also remains top-10 in the league in batting average (.354), total bases (97), SLG (.674), OPS (1.079), RBI (32), and hits (51).

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM: 3B Jantzen Witte and 2B Ty Kelly went a combined 6-for-8 with 2 RBI and 5 runs as Tacoma's 8th and 9th hitters in the lineup on Friday. The 3-hit effort for both hitters was Kelly's season high and tied a season high for Witte.

RUNS ARE FUN: Following Sacramento's 8-0 beat down of Reno Thursday night, the Rainiers are now the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss). This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a season (42 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

THE SOONER, THE BETTER: Tacoma has had a lead in the 3rd inning or earlier in each of their last 8 games. The Rainiers are 18-4 when leading after 5 innings this season and are 20-1 when leading after 7 innings. Conversely, the club is 2-13 when trailing after 5 innings and 1-14 when trailing after 7.

STAYING AFLOAT: The Rainiers enter Saturday at 6 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 5 games over the .500 mark on June 26 since 2016, and this is just the 3rd time since 2007. The Rainiers start the day 3.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 20 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, tied with Reno for most in the league and 3rd most in Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 350 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 342). In June, Tacoma has struck out 148 times in 19 games, less than any other minor league team.

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-15 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 20 punch outs ranks T-5th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 67 players used through 42 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 30 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 7 errors, tied for 2nd fewest in the Triple-A West, and have a .985 fielding percentage, third best in the league behind Oklahoma City (.985) and Albuquerque (.987). Tacoma's 31 errors rank 3rd best in the league this season behind El Paso (26) and Oklahoma City (30).

