Chihuahuas Top Express 4-3 in Saturday Night Thriller

June 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (25-20) dropped a narrow contest to the El Paso Chihuahuas (20-24) by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Express LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang posted a solid outing, holding the Chihuahuas to a run on five hits while striking out two in 4.2 innings of work.

El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (2-0, 7.27) picked up the win after shutting out Round Rock on a hit in an inning of relief. Round Rock RHP Joe Gatto (0-1, 3.60) suffered the loss, giving up a pair of runs on three hits in an inning of relief.

The Chihuahuas struck first via a solo Brian O'Grady home run in the bottom of the first inning. Round Rock quickly leveled the contest in the top of the second as 1B Curtis Terry, SS Ryan Dorow and RF Carl Chester tallied three straight singles to drive in a run, tying the game at 1-1.

Round Rock grabbed a brief lead in the top of the fourth as Chester singled prior to an Elier Hernandez RBI base hit. Both teams traded runs in the sixth. Express C John Hicks hit a solo home run for the second night in a row in the top of the inning before Chihuahuas LF Patrick Kivlehan burned the Express once again with solo home run of his own in the home half of the frame, cutting the gap to one.

El Paso took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. RF Tucupita Marcano singled prior to a Matthew Batten single. O'Grady then played the role of hero, lining a two-run single to right field, giving El Paso their second straight win in the series at 4-3.

Round Rock and El Paso continue their six-game set on Sunday night at Southwest University Park. Express LHP Brock Burke (0-3, 9.85) is slated to face Chihuahuas RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-5, 4.58) . First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

