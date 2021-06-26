Aces Notes

Searching for a Win:

Reno fell for the second time in as many days to the Sacramento River Cats, 9-6.

Humberto Castellanos recorded his first career hit with a single in the fourth, joining fellow starter Josh Green as the only two Aces' pitchers to record a base knock this season.

Juniel Querecuto walked in the second inning to extend his consecutive streak of reaching base safely to 19.

Reno's all-time hits leader Ildemaro Vargas recorded his first and second base knocks since returning to the Biggest Little City in last night's affair.

The Aces will look to halt its three-game skid against Sacramento and reclaim its series lead after the home club knotted the season slate at seven.

Finding Success:

Andrew Young has recorded eight home runs with the Aces this season. In games he goes deep, Reno boasts a 7-1 record.

The Aces also hold an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 12-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

On 12 occasions, an Aces pitcher has registered at least five strikeouts in a game, helping the team from the Biggest Little City to a 10-2 mark.

Looking Hot in June:

Blake Lalli's club is the hottest team in all of baseball through June. Reno is boasting a .317 batting average at the dish with 184 runs scored and 239 hits to lead all of Minor League Baseball. The team's .317/.406/.588 slash line also tops in Triple-A, good for a .993 OPS.

Reno has racked up double-digit run totals in six of their 12 wins this month, including a 21-tally performance against Las Vegas on June 14.

Jamie Ritchie has emerged as an offensive force this month, posting a Triple-A West-leading .592 OBP while holding a second-best .431 average.

Beer and Drew Ellis have scored 20 runs in June, ranking second in Triple-A West and just three behind the league lead. Ritchie and Young sit right behind the team's tally leader with 19 and tied for third in the West.

Five players have registered at least 20 hits while five others have recorded at least 15 RBIs. Beer and Ramos pace the team with 19 knock-ins.

Late-Game Hunting:

The Aces have popped off in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .340 batting average, 176 hits, 30 home runs and 34 doubles. The second-place mark of .267 set by Buffalo is a 77-point dropoff.

With its Minor League-leading 147 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 42 more runs than second-best Lake Elsinore with 105.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .303 batting average and130 runs scored.

The Aces' 50 runs scored and .324 batting average in the seventh inning ranks first in all of MiLB. Among players with at least 15 at-bats in the seventh, Seth Beer paces all of Triple-A with a .476 batting average, racking up 10 runs, eight RBIs and 10 hits, five of which are doubles.

In the eighth frame alone, Reno leads the Minors with a .349 batting average, 66 hits, 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 runs scored.

Lalli's squad is hitting .348 in the ninth inning, the highest marks in all of professional baseball. Reno's 38 tallies in the final frame are tied for first with the Houston Astros. Bryan Holaday has been electric in the ninth, going 4-for-5 with at Triple-A-leading six RBIs to go along with a trio of runs scored.

Scavenging for Competition:

The Aces' bats continue to dominate at the dish, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .303 mark at the dish. The team's average at the dish sits 15 points ahead of second-place Sugar Land and Houston Astros (.288).

Reno fell to second in MiLB with 342 runs scored after the Tampa Tarpons scored 10 on Thursday.

Beer has recorded 19 doubles this season to rank second in Minor League Baseball, behind Cal Raleigh's 20 for Tacoma. The Aces' first baseman has smacked 25 extra-base hits this season to sit in a tie for fifth at Minor League Baseball's highest level.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking first in Triple-A with a .404 batting average and a .539 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 9-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

