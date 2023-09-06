Albuquerque Falls to Aces, 7-5

Albuquerque, NM - Reno plated all seven of its runs in the middle innings and held off a late rally by the Isotopes to take game two of the series, 7-5, Wednesday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has lost 10-straight to Reno dating back to the 2022 season, the most consecutive losses to the club in team history. The previous worst against the Aces was six in-a-row from May 1, 2016 - April 11, 2017.

-The Isotopes are just 3-6 in their last nine games after an 8-1 stretch.

-Albuquerque pitching issued 10 walks on the night for the fifth time in 2023, the most since Aug. 13 at Round Rock (10) and one off the season-high set twice (April 7 vs. Salt Lake and July 20 at Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes lost their 12th game of the season after outhitting their opponent in their 55th contest and the second in the last five games (also: Sept. 1 at Sacramento, 3-2).

-Julio Carreras made his Triple-A debut and went 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI and a run scored while playing all nine innings at shortstop.

-Jimmy Herron registered a hit in five at-bats to extend his modest hitting streak to five games (8x20). He has now reached base in 45 of his last 49 games, compiling a slash line of .343/.455/.554 with 14 doubles, one triple, seven homers, 36 RBI, 33 walks and 21 stolen in 22 attempts.

-Willie MacIver walked twice for the fourth time this season. He has drawn a walk in seven of his last nine games (nine walks).

-Hunter Stovall recorded his 27th multi-hit effort of the year, his second-straight and third in his last five games. He's hitting .375 (16x16) during the stretch.

-Michael Toglia tallied two hits, including a double, to extend his on-base streak to 27 games, tied for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League (also: Kyle Lewis, Reno). During the stretch, he is slashing .280/.419/.570 with five doubles, eight homers, 28 RBI and 26 walks.

-Noah Davis tossed 4.1 frames and allowed four runs on three hits and six walks while fanning four. The six walks tied a career high set Aug. 28, 2021, with High-A Dayton. It is also the second-most walks given up on the year (high: Karl Kauffmann, seven, July 29 vs. Sacramento).

-Wynton Bernard has a hit in nine of last 11 games. He's hitting .292 (14x48) with a double, a homer and two RBI.

-Bernard also recorded the clubs 21st outfield assist of the year and 10th at the plate. It was his second of the season.

-Albuquerque recorded only two extra-base hits for the 25th time this year.

-The offense tallied 11 hits, the second time in their last 10 games the team has notched double-digit hits.

-The Isotopes relented just five hits on the night for the 10th time in 2023. It's just the third occurrence in 10 tries the club has lost a game when allowing five hits (also: June 3 at Salt Lake and Sept. 1 at Sacramento, 3-2).

-Albuquerque also held the Aces to just two extra-base hits, the 20th time the club has done so this year.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game three Thursday at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Ryan Feltner to the hill for an MLB rehab assignment while Reno is slated to start Nabil Crismatt.

