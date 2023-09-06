Sugar Land Space Cowboys and NextFightUp Present 'Boxing's Rising Stars'

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, in collaboration with NextFightUp, are thrilled to announce "Boxing's Rising Stars," an electrifying evening of boxing featuring the sport's most promising talents, is set to take place on October 7, 2023, at the iconic Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.

The event showcases rising talent in the boxing world, bringing together some of the most determined Texas fighters. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of heart-pounding action as these young fighters step into the ring to prove their mettle.

Among the standout fighters scheduled to compete are Ephraim Bui from Sugar Land, Carlos Nava of Pasadena, Christian Foley from Bryan, Esteban Noyola from Conroe, Raphael Igbokwe from Houston and many more rising talents from the Lone Star State.

This event serves as a testament to the commitment of NextFightUp and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to promote and support emerging talent in the sport of boxing. It's a unique opportunity for fight fans to witness the future champions of the ring in action in the spectacular setting of Constellation Field.

"We're excited to bring together these remarkable fighters for a night of incredible boxing action," said promoter Forris Washington. "Our collaboration with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys underscores our dedication to nurturing the next generation of boxing champions and putting on top-quality shows for the people of the greater-Houston area."

Constellation Field, with its picturesque backdrop and state-of-the-art facilities, is the perfect setting for this thrilling event. With the vibrant Sugar Land community as hosts, "Boxing's Rising Stars" promises to be a spectacular evening for both boxing enthusiasts and the local community.

Tickets for "Boxing's Rising Stars," can be purchased online here, at SLSpaceCowboys.com and are also available for purchase at the Regions Bank Box Office at Constellation Field during normal business hours. General admission tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 on the night of the event, and parking at Constellation Field will be $15 in advance or $20 day of. Ring side tickets are also available for purchase to be as close to the action as possible.

