Leasher's Strong Start Lifts Chihuahuas over Round Rock

September 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 8-6 Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won both games of their current homestand and their last eight games against the Express.

El Paso starter Aaron Leasher pitched five innings and didn't allow any earned runs. First baseman Jurickson Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk. Profar has homered in both of the last two games. The Chihuahuas stole three bases Wednesday and they're now tied with Tacoma for the Pacific Coast League lead in team steals with 184.

Second baseman Tim Lopes went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Lopes now has 128 hits, which is the fourth-most in the league. Wednesday was El Paso manager Phillip Wellman's 1,400th win in professional baseball.

Team Records: Round Rock (35-24, 79-54), El Paso (27-32, 59-75)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBD vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (1-3, 6.39). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.