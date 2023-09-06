Cats' Bats Busy in Series Opener with Aviators

September 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After trading runs early, the Sacramento River Cats used a pair of big innings late to build a cushion as they cruised to a win in the series opener against the Las Vegas Aviators by a 9-1 final on Tuesday.

Three straight run-scoring half innings started with the River Cats (59-73) in the top of the second when Armando Alvarez crushed a 2-1 offering from Aviators (68-64) starter Hogan Harris (1-3). While Las Vegas countered in the home half of the inning thanks to a pair of doubles by Yohel Pozo and Brett Harris, Sacramento used the long ball to pull back in front when Jakson Reetz started the third with a no-doubt blast to center field.

Neither team was able to score in the middle innings, as Harris stranded two while River Cats starter Kai-Wei Teng (5-4) scattered three base runners. Sacramento finally broke the contest open in the seventh and started its rally with another inning-opening home run, this time from Bryce Johnson as he hammered a 2-2 pitch to left.

Just one batter later and Johan Camargo joined the party, going back-to-back with Johnson by connecting with an 0-2 pitch and sending it over the wall in right center. That marked the fifth time this season that Sacramento has homered in consecutive at-bats, with the last instance coming from Reetz and Will Wilson during the fifth inning against Albuquerque on July 30.

While that chased Harris from the contest, Sacramento continued to add on when Reetz singled and advanced to second on an error before later scoring with two outs on an RBI single by Heliot Ramos.

The game was decided after the River Cats plated three more runs in the ninth, using a pair of two-out singles by Ramos and Villar before Ricard Genoves clubbed Sacramento's fifth and final dinger of the night out to left center which brought the game to its final of 9-1.

Earning the win was Teng, going 5.1 innings and allowing only one run on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. While this was Teng's fifth win of the season, it was his third in his past four starts as holds an ERA of 2.11 by allowing five earned runs (six total) on 13 hits in 21.1 innings of work with 26 punchouts.

Charged with the loss was Harris, his third of the campaign, after he allowed four earned runs on eight hits in six innings.

Five River Cats produced multi-hit nights, which included a 2-for-4 effort with a home run and a stolen base by Ramos. This was his fourth consecutive two-hit game, one shy of Luis Matos' team-leading streak earlier this season. Leading the way at the dish was Johnson, who was a perfect 3-for-3 with a homer run while Ramos, Villar, Alvarez and Reetz each had multiple knocks.

Tomorrow the River Cats will try to make it two in a row over the Aviators, with first pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2023

Cats' Bats Busy in Series Opener with Aviators - Sacramento River Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.