Evans, Aces Hold Off Isotopes for 7-5 Win

September 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Phillip Evans' three-run blast proved to be the difference in a 7-5 Reno Aces (33-26, 77-57) victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-28, 58-76) Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

The Aces sizzled in the middle innings beginning with RBI knocks from Blaze Alexander and Adrian Del Castillo to take a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Diego Castillo drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth before a wild pitch gave the BLC Nine a 4-0 advantage. Evans' three run shot in the sixth put the Aces ahead 7-1, creating ample support for the bullpen.

Reno mustered just five hits but drew 10 walks and added a hit by pitch, totaling 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Six Aces pitchers bent but didn't break in a full squad effort. Austin Pope delivered his second save in as many nights by protecting a tight lead in the ninth.

In a hunt for the playoffs, the Aces inched closer to the Round Rock Express in the standings and sit 2.0 games back. The Aces and Isotopes will continue their six-game series Thursday night. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Phillip Evans: 1-for-5, 3-run HR

Following their series in Albuquerque, the Aces will return home for their final six-game series of the season with the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The set begins Tuesday, August 12th at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.