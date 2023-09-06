Rainiers Lose Second In A Row

Salt Lake City, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (71-63, 34-25) dropped a second straight to begin their weeklong series at the Salt Lake Bees (61-72, 24-35), by a 7-5 final on Wednesday. Tacoma has lost three straight overall, but remain only one game back of the Pacific Coast League's lone second half playoff spot; Round Rock (35-24) has won 19 of 25, but has lost four in a row to keep the Rainiers firmly in the race (16 to play).

TACOMA MULTI-HIT: Jarred Kelenic (3-for-5, HR, 2 doubles), Taylor Trammell (3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 2 BB, SB) TACOMA HOME RUNS: Jarred Kelenic (1), 7th inning/solo TACOMA STARTING PITCHER: LHP Logan S. Allen: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

SALT LAKE MULTI-HIT: Jordyn Adams (3-for-5, 2 RBI, run), Luis Soto (2-for-4, run), Orlando Marinez (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) SALT LAKE HOME RUNS: Jared Walsh (6), 2nd inning/solo; Orlando Martinez (2), 2nd inning/3-run; Jordyn Adams (14), 5th inning/solo SALT LAKE STARTING PITCHER: RHP Brett Kerry (Triple-A debut): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 K

* Jordyn Adams' home run in the fifth inning was inside-the-park, hit to centerfield for Salt Lake's fifth run.

* Jarred Kelenic is now 9-for-21 (.429, 4 BB) over six games during his MLB rehab assignment (foot); Kelenic has doubled three times in two games to begin this road trip, and his only day off so far was the team off day on Monday. He played the entire game in right field on both Tuesday and Wednesday (4 GP in RF, 2 DH).

* Ryan Bliss was on base three times Wednesday with a hit and two walks (run scored); Bliss stole his 13th base in 31 games with Tacoma, and has 48 steals this season between Double-A Amarillo (Texas League), Reno and the Rainiers (112 GP) since joining the Seattle organization in the July 31 trade with Arizona.

* Tacoma is one shy of a season-long four-game losing streak; the Rainiers have lost four straight three times this season, but not since July 9-16 around the All-Star Break.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday, after a 5:35 PT/6:35 MT first pitch at Smith's Ballpark. RHP Adam Oller is Tacoma's scheduled starter, matching up with Salt Lake RHP Davis Daniel. Tacoma has 10 games remaining on a 12-game road trip.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

