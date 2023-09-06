Late Express Runs Not Enough against Chihuahuas

September 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (35-24 | 79-54) fell 8-6 in game two of the series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (27-32 | 59-75) on Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Ballpark.

Express starter RHP Zak Kent (0-1, 3.32) walked away with the loss after tossing 3.0 innings that saw five hits, five runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Chihuahuas starter LHP Aaron Leasher (2-1, 6.99) earned the win after allowing two unearned runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings. El Paso RHP Nick Hernandez picked up his first save of the season after 1.2 innings of work that saw one run on two hits with one strikeout.

Along the Train Track

Round Rock opened the scoring in the first inning after singles from RF Elier Hernandez and LF Evan Carter had two runners on for 2B Justin Foscue, who reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Hernandez to score. Carter advanced on a Blaine Crim flyout and a sacrifice fly from SS Davis Wendzel gave the Express a 2-0 lead.

El Paso took one run back in the home half of the first after SS Ray-Patrick Didder was hit by pitch, stole second base and scored on an RBI double from RF Tirso Ornelas, making it 2-1.

The home team took a 4-2 lead in the second inning after plating three runs. LF Taylor Kohlwey hit a ground-rule double and 2B Tim Lopes walked, which set up CF Daniel Johnson and C Michael Cantu who doubled and singled in a run, respectively. 1B Jurickson Profar hit a sacrifice fly to cap off scoring and El Paso led 4-2.

The Chihuahuas lead was extended to 5-2 in the third after Ornelas drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a groundout and scored on a single from Lopes.

A three-run home run from Profar after a single and a walk had two runners on pushed the El Paso lead to 8-2 in the sixth inning.

After six hitless innings for the Express, the team tacked on two singles and a double in the eighth along with the second sacrifice fly of the day that led to three runs and cut the Chihuahuas lead to 8-5.

Round Rock PH Dustin Harris led off the ninth with a single and scored when C Matt Whatley doubled. With the tying run at the plate and no outs recorded, the team could not tack on another hit and the 8-6 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LF Evan Carter was the lone E-Train batter with a multi-hit game. He finished Wednesday's matchup going 2-for-4 with one walk and two runs scored.

Express RHP Kyle Cody saw his scoreless streak come to an end on Wednesday after leaving two on base that eventually scored on Jurickson Profar's home run. Cody's streak reached 20.0 innings after he had tossed 2.1 scoreless in Wednesday's matchup prior to the home run.

The Round Rock offense has been held without a home run for six consecutive games, which extends the season-high streak without a home run.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will meet for game three on Thursday night, with first pitch at Southwest University Park slated for 7:35 p.m. Express RHP Scott Engler (1-0, 12.00) will take the mound up against Chihuahuas RHP Nolan Watson (1-3, 6.39).

