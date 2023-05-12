Admirals Take Game One of Central Finals from Stars

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 2-1 in Game One of the Central Division Finals in the Calder Cup Playoffs Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

For the second series in a row, Rhett Gardner opened the scoring in favor of Texas when he beat Yaroslav Askarov with a wrist shot near the left circle 6:30 into the opening period. Milwaukee tied the game 1-1 with 3:36 left in the first when Luke Evangelista fired a one-timer from the slot past Matt Murray thanks to a feed from Kiefer Sherwood.

Following a scoreless middle period, the Admirals took their first lead of the night when Joakim Kemell buried a one-timer near the slot on a five-on-three power play 4:35 into the third stanza. Milwaukee rode the 2-1 lead through the finish, hanging on for a win Game One of the Central Division Finals.

Askarov picked the win up in goal for the Admirals after stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced. For the Stars, Murray was handed his first loss to fall to 3-1 in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs after allowing a pair of goals on 33 shots against.

The Stars and Admirals face-off again in Milwaukee for Game Two of the best-of-five series Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. before the series shifts to Cedar Park for Game Three Wednesday as well as Games Four and Five on Friday and Sunday, if necessary.

