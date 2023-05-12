Bears to Host Watch Party at the Bears' Den for Game 3 of Atlantic Division Finals
May 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club will hold a Watch Party for Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals on Wednesday, May 17 at The Bears' Den at Hershey Lodge. The Bears take the ice in Hartford that evening, and fans are invited to come cheer on the Chocolate and White while enjoying great food and drinks at the sports-themed restaurant with a hockey-rink atmosphere.
Festivities are set to start that evening at 6 p.m. with puck drop in Hartford to follow at 7 p.m. Seating is first come, first served and reservations will not be accepted. The Bears' Den is located inside Hershey Lodge at 325 University Drive.
During intermissions, longtime in-arena emcee and Bears Radio Network contributor Jim Jones will host trivia with a chance to win Hershey Bears prize packs and gift cards to The Bears' Den.
The Bears hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series with Hartford, and fans are encouraged to come join fellow members of the Bear Nation to cheer Hershey one victory closer to the Calder Cup.
If Game 4 of the series from Hartford becomes necessary, the Bears would also hold a Watch Party at The Bears' Den on Friday, May 19 with the event once again starting at 6 p.m. and viewing of the game to follow at 7 p.m.
