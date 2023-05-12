Bridgeport Islanders Sign Three Players

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed defenseman Christian Krygier and forwards Jacob Pivonka and Riley Piercey to AHL contracts.

Krygier, 23, made his professional debut with Bridgeport on Apr. 12th after finishing his fifth and final year at Michigan State University in March. He recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in 28 games while serving as an alternate captain. Krygier had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 158 total games with the Spartans including a career-high two goals, six assists and eight points in 36 games as a senior. The 6'2, 192-pound defenseman from Orlando, Florida also played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2016-18, totaling 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 98 games.

Pivonka, 23, made his professional debut with Bridgeport on Apr. 1st after setting career highs in goals (10), assists (eight) and points (18) in 37 games at the University of Nebraska Omaha last season. It was his only season with the Mavericks after spending four years at the University of Notre Dame, where he had 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 129 games. Pivonka helped the Fighting Irish win the Big Ten Championship during his freshman campaign in 2018-19. The 5'11, 198-pound native of Olathe, Kansas also played two seasons with the United States National Development Program from 2016-18, helping win the silver medal at the 2018 U18 World Junior Championship.

Piercey, 21, spent each of the last five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 176 points (69 goals, 107 assists) in 248 games between the Flint Firebirds and Barrie Colts. He set career highs in points (70), assists (48) and games played (67) with Flint last season while serving as an alternate captain. A native of Mississauga, Ont., Piercey scored a career-high 27 goals in 59 games with the Firebirds in 2021-22. He added 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 playoff games, helping Flint to the Western Conference Finals.

