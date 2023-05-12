Bears Sign Defender Aaron Ness to Two-Year Extension

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Aaron Ness to a two-year contract extension. The American Hockey League deal will keep Ness a member of the Chocolate and White through the 2024-25 season.

Ness, 32, appeared in 69 games with Hershey this season, registering 19 points (5g, 14a) while serving as an alternate captain for the club. He skated in his 600th career AHL game on Nov. 12 vs. Bridgeport and appeared in his 300th game as a Bear on Mar. 29 at Toronto. Ness has played in three games in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, tallying one assist.

The veteran defender returned to Hershey this season after playing for the Bears from 2015-19. He helped Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals and enjoyed the best season of his professional career during the 2018-19 campaign, posting 55 points (5g, 50a) while also earning AHL Second Team All-Star honors. He ranks 10th in franchise history in scoring by a defender with 147 points (25g, 122a) over 308 games with the Chocolate and White.

Ness represented Team USA in the 2022 BeijingWinter Olympics, notching one assist in four games.

The native of Roseau, Minn. has appeared in 660 career AHL games with Bridgeport, Hershey, Tucson, and Providence, collecting 298 points (53g, 245a). He previously served as captain of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2014-15, earning a spot in the 2015 AHL All-Star Classic. He's also played in 72 career NHL games with the Islanders, Capitals, and Coyotes, notching seven points (1g, 6a).

