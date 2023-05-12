Belleville Senators Announce Guaranteed Dates for 2023-24 Season

May 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are ready for next season and are excited to announce today, six guaranteed dates for the 2023-24 American Hockey League schedule, which begins in October.

While opponents and start times are yet to be determined, the following dates have been confirmed by the AHL for the Senators upcoming schedule:

Saturday October 21, 2023 - Home Opener presented by CAA

Friday October 27, 2023 - Student Night presented by Loyalist College

Friday November 10, 2023 - Military Appreciation Night

Saturday November 18, 2023 - Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Saturday December 9, 2023 - Teddy Bear Toss

Friday December 22, 2023 - Holiday Celebration Game

The Home Opener presented by CAA will once again feature Belleville Sens Fan Fest and player red carpet arrivals before the game, along with a special giveaway from CAA, while Student Night presented by Loyalist College will include a special "Students only Lounge" on The Ledge, along with other student-centric activities.

A fan favourite event with close local ties, Military Appreciation night will, as always, honour the men and women who have served and are currently serving, in the Canadian Armed Forces. The Senators will hold a special pregame ceremony that night, with displays and activations set up around CAA Arena, to recognize the CAF's commitment to our country.

The annual Hockey Fights Cancer night will this year be supporting the Belleville General Hospital Foundation, raising money for cancer research and diagnostic equipment, primarily through the auctioning of game-worn specialty jerseys. The Senators will again be supporting the youth in our community through the Teddy Bear Toss, when fans can bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to throw on the ice after Belleville scores its first goal.

More information on these games, along with other promotional and event nights, will be released when the American Hockey League puts out its full schedule, in July.

These guaranteed dates are perfect opportunities to bring your group or minor sports team out to take part in one of our many group activations including the Benchwarmers, High Five Tunnel, Blue Line Club and more.

Season Ticket Memberships and Business Elite Packages are also currently available for fans looking to get a jump on purchasing for next season, with details on all of those programs and more, available via the Belleville Sens website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.