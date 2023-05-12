Roadrunners to Host School Day Game in 2023-24

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, in partnership with Stantec and the Pima County School Superintendent's Office, are excited to host a School Day Game for local students during the 2023-24 season. Details for the game including date, time and ticketing will be announced once the 2023-24 regular schedule is finalized and announced in July.

The weekday game will feature an early start time and will be available free of charge to all K-through-8 students in Pima County.

"We are excited to bring back the Kids Day Game as it truly is a thrilling experience and environment for not only the students but for the players," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Stantec plays an important role in making events like this possible and has taken the lead in our educational programs that provide opportunities to students across Tucson."

"Connecting students in Tucson with the Roadrunners through programs like the School Day Game is the best part of our partnership," said John Take, Stantec executive vice president and chief growth and innovation officer. "Many of us work, play, and raise our families in Pima County. We are dedicated members of this community and are looking forward to the 2023-24 season!"

"The School Day Game is the coolest event on ice!" Said Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams. "Students get an opportunity that is unforgettable, enriching, and FUN! Kudos to the Roadrunners organization, their fans, & Dusty for being educational leaders in our community! See you on the ice!"

In order to make the game a free event for the students, the Roadrunners have launched an Offseason Raffle with great prizes including 2023-24 Roadrunners season tickets, signed game worn jerseys from some of the greatest prospects in the American Hockey League and in the Arizona Coyotes system, signed memorabilia from Roadrunners and Coyotes players, unique game experiences and more. Each raffle ticket costs $20, with all proceeds going directly to providing the youth of Pima County this unique experience.

To purchase tickets for the Offseason Raffle, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/School. Official contest rules can also be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rules. Raffle winners will be announced by October 26, 2023.

The Roadrunners hosted their inaugural School Day Game on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 against the San Diego Gulls in front of a sellout crowd of 6,521. The 2022-23 campaign also featured five "Kids Free Wednesdays" that saw all Kids ages 12 and under admitted for free with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena Box Office.

