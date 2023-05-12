Kristen Penta Named Bridgeport Islanders Teacher of the Year, Presented by Connecticut Lottery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Kristen Penta, Character Education Theme Coach at Tracey Magnet School in Norwalk, has been named the Bridgeport Islanders All-Star Teacher of the Year, presented by Connecticut Lottery.

In conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week, the Islanders and Connecticut Lottery have teamed up to recognize an All-Star teacher who continuously goes above and beyond to inspire students and positively impact his or her community.

"We appreciate all of the teachers who continue to inspire students and support their school communities," Bridgeport Islanders Community Engagement Manager Sam Provost said. "We received a number of deserving nominations, which highlight the outstanding achievements and contributions to schools all over our area. We are thrilled to recognize Kristen Penta of Tracey Magnet School as this year's recipient for her academic achievements and influence."

Penta will receive a $500 Staples gift card for classroom supplies, a $200 Ralph-n-Rich's gift card courtesy of the restaurant, a Bridgeport Islanders prize basket, the opportunity to attend a 2023-24 Bridgeport Islanders home game in the Connecticut Lottery's Executive Suite at Total Mortgage Arena, and a trophy celebrating her All-Star Teacher of the Year accomplishment.

"Connecticut Lottery is excited to partner with the Bridgeport Islanders to recognize Kristen Penta for her outstanding efforts to help develop the character of her many students in Norwalk." Connecticut Lottery Government Relations and Responsible Gaming Manager Christopher Davis said. "The positive impact that she has had on our community's students is commendable, and we join with the Islanders in thanking Kristen and all teachers for their efforts to inspire our students to make our state an even better place."

Penta has taught for more than 18 years including each of the last four at Tracey Magnet School in Norwalk, the only National School of Character in Connecticut. Its Magnet theme is Character Development, based around five (5) core values: Problem solving, Respectful, Integrity, Being Neighborly and Taking responsibility.

Penta teaches all grade levels and oversees weaving the character development theme into curriculum and implementing service-learning projects and creating community partnerships. She helps manage the school's community garden, directs monthly meetings, and coordinates annual community lunches with students and local partners, including Norwalk City Counsel, the Norwalk Police Department, the Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Public Library.

"Everything takes a village, everyone helps each other," Penta said. "It's about responsibility for our youth and our own environment. My favorite part of working at Tracey Magnet School is the community atmosphere we foster. Everyone is all in it together and we will never give up."

Penta has been selected to present at the Character.org 30th Anniversary International Forum in Washington D.C. on serving learning projects this November.

