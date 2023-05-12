AHL Reduces Suspension of Wolf Pack's Clendening to Two Games
May 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that the three-game suspension issued to Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Adam Clendeningas a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Providence on May 3 has been reduced to two (2) games.
Clendening is eligible to return to the Hartford lineup for their next game Saturday (May 13) at Hershey.
