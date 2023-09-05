Aces Hold off Isotopes' Rally, 7-6

Albuquerque, NM - The Albuquerque Isotopes mounted a furious rally by scoring two runs with two outs in the ninth inning, but it fell short as Reno hung on for a 7-6 win in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.

Trailing 7-4 with two outs and nobody on base, Hunter Stovall tripled to right-center field. Jimmy Herron then brought home a run with a base hit. After Michael Toglia drew a walk, Aaron Schunk cut the deficit to 7-6 with a soft single to center. Aces manager Blake Lalli opted to bring in right-hander Austin Pope, who got Daniel Montaño to bounce out, ending the contest.

Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar was the story early on, blasting home runs in each of his first two at-bats, as Reno built a 5-0 lead in the third.

With the defeat, Albuquerque dropped to 0-7 against Reno this season. First-place Round Rock fell at El Paso, meaning the Isotopes remain 4.0 games back but are now in fifth place. The Aces moved past Albuquerque in the standings, now 3.0 games out while fourth.

Herron led the way for the Isotopes offensively, going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and RBI single.

Topes Scope: - Herron added to his career high in long balls (16) and RBI (69). He has reached base in 44 of his last 48 games, compiling a slash line of .347/.462/.565 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven homers, 36 RBI, 33 walks and 21 stolen bases. Tonight was Herron's 33rd multi-hit game this season and ninth contest with three or more knocks.

- Stovall was 2-for-4 on his 27th birthday, his second multi-hit game in the month of September after compiling just a pair in all of August.

- Toglia played in his first contest at Triple-A since July 9 and extended his on-base streak with the Isotopes to 26 games by drawing a pair of walks. He is averaging exactly one hit and one walk per game during the stretch.

- Montaño has racked up 11 extra-base hits across his last 15 contests with Albuquerque, while hitting safely in 13 of them.

- Roman Quinn was caught stealing for the first time since Aug. 19, 2022 for Tampa Bay in a contest vs. Kansas City. He had been a perfect 16-for-16 combined with Columbus, Nashville and Albuquerque this season.

- Wynton Bernard bounced into two double plays in a game for the third time in his professional career and second this season (Aug. 1 vs. Las Vegas). Bernard is 1-for-15 over his last three games.

- Tanner Gordon started on the mound for Albuquerque, allowing five runs and eight hits. It marked the 23rd time an Isotopes starter relented eight or more knocks this season.

- The Isotopes are 12-17 in one-run contests this year, including 8-8 at home.

- The Isotopes have dropped nine consecutive games to Reno dating back to last season. The previous worst against the Aces was six from May 1, 2016 - April 11, 2017.

- Quinn recorded Albuquerque's 20th outfield assist of the season (his second with the ballclub) when he threw out Blake Alexander trying to score in the eighth inning.

- Albuquerque pitching relented a multi-homer game to a player for the 18th time this season and first since Ray-Patrick Didder (two) and Brandon Dixon (three) each accomplished the feat for El Paso on Aug. 16.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet again Wednesday at 6:35 pm MT. Right-handed pitchers Noah Davis and Ryne Nelson are slated to start for the two clubs, respectively.

