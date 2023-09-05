Aviators Announce 2024 Regular Season Schedule

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced its 2024 regular season schedule in the franchises 41st season (1983 - present).

The Aviators schedule will feature a total of 150 games with 75 away games and 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Please check the 2024 Aviators Season Schedule on the website under Schedule & Promotions!

Las Vegas will open the 2024 campaign at Las Vegas Ballpark with a three-game series against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, from Friday-Sunday, March 29-31.

The 2024 season will once again feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and league-wide off days on Monday, with one exception: Monday, July 1 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers at Las Vegas Ballpark. In addition, there will also be selected "three-game series" throughout the season to maintain fluency of the schedule.

"We are excited to announce the 2024 season schedule and the third campaign of playing a 150-game slate, with 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "It will also mark the 41st season of Triple-A professional baseball in Las Vegas and our fifth season in Las Vegas Ballpark.

"Our loyal fans have once again been outstanding as we are approaching the home stretch of the 2023 regular season. We thank the Aviators fans for their great support over the 40 seasons of professional baseball in the Silver State!"

The Aviators schedule will feature home and home series against opponents from the PCL West Division:

Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) 21 games; Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) 18 games; Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) 21 games; Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) 18 games.

PCL East Division will feature home and series against opponents: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) 12 games; El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) 18 games; Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) 12 games (nine games at Las Vegas Ballpark); Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) 12 games; Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) 18 games.

The Aviators schedule will feature one 12-game homestand against Salt Lake and Tacoma from April 9-21.

Las Vegas will embark on one 12-game road trip against Reno and Sacramento from August 20 - September 1.

Game times for the 150-game season will be announced at a later date.

The Aviators, 68-63 overall (.519), are currently in a 12-game homestand. The second-part of the homestand will feature a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Tuesday-Sunday, September 5-10. Las Vegas (34-23) and Tacoma (34-23) trail first-place Round Rock (35-22) by one game in the second-half.

Las Vegas will then embark on a six-game Texas road trip. The Aviators will face the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, from Tuesday-Sunday, September 12-17. The Aviators will then host the Reno Aces in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, September 19-24 to conclude the '24 campaign.

NOTE: The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the winner of the second half in the best-of-three league championship series (LCS) from Tuesday-Thursday, September 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have the best overall record in the 10-team PCL at 80-50 (.615).

The 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m. PT featuring the International League Champion vs. the Pacific Coast League Champion. The game will be carried live to a nationwide audience on MLB Network.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket packages and information are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

