Halloween Town Presented by Tachus Fiber Internet Returns to Constellation Field

September 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Halloween Town presented by Tachus Fiber Internet is set for another year, coming back on Sunday, October 29 from 12 pm to 5 pm at Constellation Field. This years' Halloween Town is set to feature live music, special character appearances, a costume contest and a Halloween movie on the Texas-sized videoboard in center field.

Gates open at 12 pm and the first 300 kids ages 4 to 12 will receive a free small pumpkin as they enter the gates presented by H-E-B. Pumpkins will also be available for purchase at Constellation Field while supplies last.

Live music is scheduled to run from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. There will be inflatables set up and the playground in center field and Moon Shot Alley presented by Houston Methodist will be open. Face painters and balloon artists will be on site, plus each child will receive a free bag of candy.

Attendees can sign up for the 2023 Halloween Town Costume Contest for $5 per entry in advance or on the day of. The costume contest will begin at 2:45 pm in the Bud Light Icehouse located in center field on the concourse level. Costumes will be judged in four different categories; 0-5 years old, 6-11 years old, 12+ years old and Group Costumes of two or more, with prizes awarded to the top three costumes in each category. New for 2023, there will also be a Pet Costume Contest presented by Hollywood Feed.

VIP Packages are available for Halloween Town for $40 which include a $15 loaded value for concessions and/or retail, a mystery giveaway, private entrance through the H-E-B Gate, a private meet-and-greet with special characters and the Space Cowboys Mascot, Orion, plus a two-pound bag of assorted candy.

Tickets are on sale now for Halloween Town presented by Tachus Fiber Internet at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Youth Tickets for kids ages 4-12 are $8 in advance and $11 on the day of the event. Children 3 and under receive free admission, and Adult tickets are available for $11 in advance and $15 day of. Parking at Constellation Field for Halloween Town is free and concession stands will be open with food, drinks and alcohol available for purchase.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2023

Halloween Town Presented by Tachus Fiber Internet Returns to Constellation Field - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.