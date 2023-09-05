Round Rock Falls 9-5 During Game One in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (35-23 | 79-53) dropped Tuesday night's series opener to the El Paso Chihuahuas (26-32 | 58-75) by a final score of 9-5 at Southwest University Ballpark, despite taking an early 5-0 lead.

Express reliever RHP Cole Winn (7-8, 7.53) was tagged with the loss after allowing nine runs to score during 2.1 innings of work. Winn gave up nine hits and four walks while tallying one strikeout. Chihuahuas starter RHP Anderson Espinoza (7-7, 6.51) got the win despite allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on eight hits with four Ks during 5.0 innings.

Along the Train Track

Round Rock took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when 2B Justin Foscue singled to score CF Elier Hernandez and LF Evan Carter, who had reached on an error and single, respectively.

Express 3B Dio Arias doubled the lead in the second with the team's second two-RBI single of the night. The hit from Arias drove home RF Sandro Fabian, who had singled, and 1B Dustin Harris, who had hit a double.

The E-Train extended their lead to 5-0 in the third frame. Foscue led off the inning with a double then scored thanks to a single from DH Blaine Crim.

The Chihuahuas plated their first runs in the bottom of the third inning when C Chandler Seagle hit a single before a home run from LF Jurickson Profar made it a 5-2 game.

A five-spot in the fourth inning gave El Paso a 7-5 lead over Round Rock. Three singles, three walks, one double and a wild pitch helped the home team take over.

Seagle hit the second Chihuahuas home run during the game's fifth frame and brought teammate 2B Tim Lopes, who had knocked a leadoff single, in with him.

Round Rock got five runners on base via three singles and two walks throughout the final four innings but were unable to bring any home as the 9-5 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RHP Fer Ozuna opened Tuesday night's game with 2.0 shutout innings that saw one hit, one walk and two strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, RHP Marc Church, RHP Daniel Robert and RHP Jonathan Hernández all combined for 3.2 scoreless innings that saw one hit, one walk and four punchouts.

Four Round Rock batters recorded multiple hits as 2B Justin Foscue, SS Davis Wendzel, RF Sandro Fabian and 1B Dustin Harris all finished with two knocks. Foscue and 3B Dio Arias tallied two RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will meet for game two on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch at Southwest University Park slated for 1:05 p.m. Express RHP Zak Kent (0-0, 1.45) is scheduled to take the mound up against Chihuahuas LHP Aaron Leasher (1-1, 8.07).

