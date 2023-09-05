Humphreys Delivers Bees' Walk-off Win

The Salt Lake Bees (23-35) emerged victorious in dramatic fashion as they overtook the Tacoma Rainiers (34-24) in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk-off single by Zach Humphreys for a 7-6 victory.

Salt Lake came out firing on all cylinders, exploding for home runs in each of the first four innings. It started when shortstop Zach Neto, joining the team on a rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Angels, went deep on the first pitch of the game. Jared Oliva blasted a solo shot in the second, David Fletcher deposited a two-run shot onto the berm in the third and Brett Phillips went yard for the second time in as many games in the fourth to establish a 5-0 lead. The offense for Salt Lake seemed overwhelming until Tacoma loaded and promptly unloaded the bases in the fifth and added another two on a homer and single in the sixth to tie the affair at 5-5. Salt Lake retook the lead in the seventh on a clutch Jack Lopez RBI before Tacoma once again tied it up in the next frame.

Tacoma loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with one out, threatening to take a late lead before Kelvin Caceres manufactured a double-play ball to end the inning and keep things square at six. Salt Lake loaded the bases themselves with no outs in the bottom of the ninth before catcher Zach Humphreys delivered the Bees their third consecutive victory with a walk-off single to center field.

Starter Carson Fulmer was solid on the mound, allowing just three earned runs through 13 outs with five punchouts. A trio of relievers, Cam Vieaux ,Cesar Valdez and Kelvin Caceres each allowed one run in relief as the latter collected his first career victory in a Bees uniform. Four Bees tallied multi-hit games as Fletcher collected three knocks while Neto, Kevin Padlo and Livan Soto each finished with two. With the win, Salt Lake improved to 15-11 on home turf in the second half and earned their seventh walk-off win of the season.

The Bees and Rainiers will face off tomorrow at Smith's Ballpark for the second of their six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

