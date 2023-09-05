Sugar Land Back at Constellation Field for Six-Game Set with Dodgers

SUGAR LAND, TX - As the 2023 season enters the final stretch, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are back at Constellation Field from Tuesday, September 5 through Sunday, September 10 to take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (#3), OF Joey Loperfido (#6), LHP Colton Gordon (#7), INF/OF Pedro León (#13), INF Shay Whitcomb (#25) & RHP Misael Tamarez (#30)

Dodgers: RHP Nick Frasso (#4), RHP Gavin Stone (#5), INF Jorbit Vivas (#10), RHP Kyle Hurt (#12), C Hunter Feduccia (#29)

Tuesday, September 5 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:35 pm

The series opens with Kids Eat Free Tuesday, where all kids 12-and-under receive a voucher good for a hot dog and drink at the gates.

On Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United Healthcare, fans 55 and older who are Silver Star members receive a free drink coupon for a small soda to Tuesday's game, a free baseball bingo card and more all at a discounted rate.

Enjoy the last few weeks of summer and beat the heat with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the night.

On the mound, the Space Cowboys are set to send a tandem of LHP Colton Gordon and RHP Shawn Dubin to the mound opposite Dodgers' LHP Mike Montgomery.

Wednesday, September 6 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:35 pm

It's Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili on Wednesday night, with $1 hot dogs at Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

For the Sugar Land, RHP Ronel Blanco is scheduled to start Wednesday night against Oklahoma City LHP Robbie Erlin.

Thursday, September 7 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:35 pm

Start the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, with $4 Bud Light drafts and sodas, along with $6 Eureka Heights 12 oz cans.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the Grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

In partnership with PCSI, the Space Cowboys are hosting Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night, which will feature translators from Fort Bend Christian Academy throughout the game and a silent inning.

RHP Brandon Bielak is slated to get the start for Sugar Land on Thursday night while the Dodgers will use RHP Kyle Hurt for a bulk of their innings.

Friday, September 8 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

Get the first taste of fall with the Space Cowboys 'Spooktacular' on Friday night. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costume to participate in a pregame parade and can enter the Space Cowboys costume contest for a chance to win a Space Cowboys prize pack.

Prior to the game, six-time All-Star and Astros' Hall of Famer Lance Berkman will be at Constellation Field signing autographs on the concourse on a first come, first served basis from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Family Four Pack tickets are available for Friday night, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for tickets in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections. It's also Colon Cancer Awareness Night at Constellation Field in partnership with the Colon Cancer Coalition.

After the contest it's another Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show set to a spooktacular playlist.

The Space Cowboys will turn to the tandem of RHP Rhett Kouba and RHP Spencer Arrighetti for their Friday night tilt with the Dodgers, while Oklahoma City is scheduled to throw RHP Nick Frasso.

Saturday, September 9 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:05 pm

Take home one of the iconic looks of the Space Cowboys with a Space Cowboys Vice Blue Replica Jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 fans on Saturday night presented by Shell Federal Credit Union. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

After picking up a victory in his last outing, RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Space Cowboys while the Dodgers have not named a starter.

Sunday, September 10 vs. Oklahoma City @ 2:05 pm:

Sugar Land's homestand concludes with a Korey Lee & Okleigh Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. Gates open at 12:30 pm for a 2:05 pm first pitch.

It's First Responders Day presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union where first responders receive a free lower bowl ticket and discount on additional tickets purchased. There will also be a postgame softball game between members of the Wharton CountyPolice Department and Wharton County Fire Department. Fans are encouraged to stay after the game to watch and cheer on Warton County's first responders.

On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field, get pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children. Sunday is also Grandparents Day presented by United Healthcare, with a pregame parade around the warning track beginning at 1:30 pm for all grandparents in attendance. Additionally, grandparents can check in at the United Healthcare table for a chance to be upgraded to a suite during the game.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

RHP Shawn Dubin and LHP Colton Gordon are scheduled to tandem for Sugar Land while the Dodgers have not named a starter for the series finale.

