El Paso Downs Round Rock

September 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 early before scoring nine unanswered runs to come back and beat the Round Rock Express 9-5. The Chihuahuas have won seven consecutive games against the Express.

Jurickson Profar went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs leading off for the Chihuahuas. El Paso catcher Chandler Seagle went 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run. Daniel Johnson and Brandon Dixon also had RBI hits for the Chihuahuas. San Diego Padres player Ji Man Choi went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk as the Chihuahuas designated hitter on MLB Injury Rehab Tuesday.

Eric Hanhold, Sean Poppen, Jared Koenig and Kevin Kopps pitched a scoreless inning each out of the El Paso bullpen. The Express didn't have any runs or extra-base hits after the third inning.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 5, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (09/05/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (35-23, 79-53), El Paso (26-32, 58-75)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Zak Kent (0-0, 1.45) vs. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (1-1, 8.07). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

