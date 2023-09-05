Lawlar Launches Two Homers, Reno Downs Albuquerque in Series Opener

Albuquerque, NM - Jordan Lawlar crushed two majestic homers in a 7-6 Reno Aces (32-26, 76-57) win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-27, 58-75) Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.

Lawlar, who entered the game hitting .349 with a .951 OPS since his promotion from Double-A Amarillo, got the scoring started almost immediately with his first of two bombs in the top of the first. The top 10 global prospect dug in again in the third and smashed yet another tater, his 5th in just 16 games with the Aces.

Kyle Lewis continued to mash with two run-scoring hits, an RBI double in the third and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Lewis has driven in 75 runs in 57 games from the heart of Reno's order. Lawlar, Lewis, and Buddy Kennedy each had multiple hits. Kennedy doubled twice, upping his total to 24 two baggers on the year.

Tristin English and Phillip Evans added RBI singles to aid the BLC Nine to victory. The bullpen held serve until the last breath with José Ruiz, Justin Martínez, and Austin Pope combining to close it out. Ruiz struck out four in an excellent showing. The Aces and Isotopes will resume their six-game series Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, 2 2B

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

- José Ruiz: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K

Following their series in Albuquerque, the Aces will return home for their final six-game series of the season with the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The set begins Tuesday, August 12th at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

