A New Teddy Bear Toss Record in Roanoke

Published on December 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announce a new record of Teddy Bears donated during the Teddy Bear Toss game on December 20 against Birmingham Bulls.

3,489 Teddy Bears were thrown onto the ice after the Dawgs first goal of the night scored by No. 3 Andrew Harley.

Thank you to our amazing fans who made it happen!







