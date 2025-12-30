SPHL Suspends Bryce Martin for Three Games

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced a three-game suspension on Tuesday to Roanoke defenseman Bryce Martin in response to penalties assessed to the veteran blue-liner following the conclusion of Saturday's 2-1 win by the Dawgs over Knoxville.

Martin will miss three games after he was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking after the final whistle in that game against the Ice Bears. Martin is available to return to the lineup for Roanoke's game at home against Birmingham on January 8, missing games on December 31 at home against Fayetteville and both January 2 and 3 on the road at Pensacola.

Martin is in his fifth season with Roanoke, boasting 114 games played in the blue and gold since 2020. In his time with the Dawgs, the Ridgeway, Ontario native has tallied six goals, 35 assists, a minus-two rating, and 245 penalty minutes during regular season action, while adding five assists and a plus-three rating in 12 career postseason games for Roanoke. Through his first 19 games of this season, the five-foot-nine defenseman has one goal, three assists, 65 penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating. Martin is fresh off of his best season for the Dawgs, after notching five goals, 19 assists, a plus-10 rating, and 100 penalty minutes in 42 games played during the 2024-25 regular season. The Roanoke alternate captain has also played in 49 ECHL games since 2021, recording three goals, one assist, and 47 penalty minutes during stints with the Adirondack Thunder, the South Carolina Stingrays, and the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 28-year-old finished the 2023-24 season in Finland (Mestis) with FPS, notching one goal, eight assists, and 40 penalty minutes in 11 total games. Martin also put up seven goals, 11 assists, and 67 penalty minutes during the course of two seasons in the FPHL from 2019-2021.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Wednesday, December 31, at 6:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center.







